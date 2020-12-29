'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical' Cast Has Several Tony Award Nominees

It's been a long year for many, but especially for those who work in the theater industry, which has been shut down without reprieve since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While some previously-stagnant industries have tried their best to transition to a digital format, theater has had a hard time making that adaptation.

That is, until Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical was announced. The musical, which began as a fever dream from TikTok creators obsessed with the Disney original, will have a digital production at the start of the new year.

The only performance will take place Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. ET, streamed digitally through TodayTix. Here's who you can expect to see as the cast of this "Ratatousical."