We Could Be Getting a 'Resident Evil 3: Nemesis' Remake As Early As Next Year

Resident Evil fans have something exciting to look forward to when it comes to new entries in the series. It looks like there's another remake of one of the most integral parts of the classic series on its way out. The wildly popular Resident Evil 2 remake launched earlier this year, but now Resident Evil 3: Nemesis could be getting its chance to shine as early as 2020. Strap on your Raccoon City Police Department gear, grab a flashlight and your best zombie-slaying weapons, and let's get down to business.

Source: Capcom

When is the new Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake releasing? According to a rumor started by YouTuber SpawnWave, the game could be making its way out to users as early as 2020. That would mean it could be separated by just a year from the earlier release that debuted in 2019, the Resident Evil 2 Remake. It's highly possible that Capcom could potentially make this release date, especially since the game has apparently been in development for some time.

News of the game's existence isn't cause for celebration, as we've already heard several updates about it in the past. The exciting part is no doubt the new date information. Eurogamer reported hearing similar information about the game's development in the past, which does lend some credence to the rumors. However, Capcom has yet to offer any sort of statement or comment on the matter, meaning nothing official has been confirmed. Still, it's looking pretty likely at this point.

So, is Resident Evil 3: Nemesis worth playing? Absolutely! This sequel is one of the best in the series, and takes place ahead of the story that unfolded in Resident Evil 2, so it's a prequel of sorts. Instead of playing as Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield, you'll take on series regular Jill Valentine as a main character once more from the original Resident Evil. This time, she's trying to escape a zombie-laden Raccoon City while the monstrous Nemesis hunts her throughout.

The addition of a newly-remade Resident Evil 3: Nemesis would complete the trilogy of the first three games in the series receiving HD versions. Plus, Nemesis in its current state is not available on Steam to play, while the newer versions of the first two games are. It would be available for newcomers and fans alike to experience together.