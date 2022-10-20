Mississippi State Football Star Sam Westmoreland Has Died at the Age of 18
The football community has lost a remarkable athlete far too soon. On Oct. 19, 2022, Mississippi State University sorrowfully announced the sudden death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. He was 18 years old.
What happened? Here's what we know about Sam's cause of death.
What was Sam Westmoreland's cause of death?
Mississippi State University released an official statement regarding Sam's death on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. However, the school didn't reveal the cause of death or any details regarding his unexpected passing.
The university said they are "working cooperatively with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner's Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine the facts of this incident."
Sam was from Tupelo, Miss., and graduated from Tupelo High School in 2022.
"The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," MSU head football coach Mike Leach said in a statement on social media. "Sam was a beloved son, brother, and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him."
He added, "The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."
John Cohen, the director of athletics at MSU, also commented on Sam's passing in the school's official statement: "We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland. Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam."
MSU president Mark E. Keenum also shared his thoughts.
"One of the most profound lessons I've learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students — and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland's death," he said.
Mark continued, "My prayers are with Sam's family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches, and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time."
Our thoughts are with Sam's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.