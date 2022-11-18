If You're Still Hungry, Dig Into These Post-Thanksgiving Scary Movies!
Thanksgiving is certainly a complicated holiday. Its origins are at the very least questionable and at the most, awful. At the end of the day, it's best to think of this time as a meal with your family instead of a bizarre nod to the whitewashed history surrounding the "discovery" of America. No thanks!
One way to ease any stressful situation is to provide a more healthy outlet for one's anxiety. We suggest channeling all of your eating-related ennui into a good old-fashioned horror movie, or even a bad one. In order to facilitate digestion we've assembled a list of the only kind of terrifying films that make sense for a food-filled event. Here are some of our favorite cannibal-themed scary movies to watch on Thanksgiving. Let's dig in!
'The Hills Have Eyes' (1977)
Before Wes Craven dropped Freddy Krueger into our nightmares, he wrote, directed, and even edited The Hills Have Eyes. This is considered a cannibal classic and should be treated with respect. By this we mean, don't watch the 2006 remake.
Craven's directorial debut centered around everyone's worst nightmare, getting into a car accident in the middle of nowhere with your entire family. What would you do if your family was hunted by a family of cannibals? Careful, the hills are watching you.
'Parents' (1989)
This will be a bittersweet watch and we're not referring to the taste. It stars Randy Quaid before he hit the MAGA button and boy, is he a joy to behold in this dark comedy set in the late 1950s.
The movie is about a young boy who, slightly traumatized by his family's recent move, begins to believe his parents are cannibals. The proof is in the actual pudding when he discovers a body in the basement. Hijinks ensue and appetites are activated. It's kind of like Goonies meets, well, meat.
'Cannibal! The Musical' (1993)
Another directorial debut is showing up on this list as we take a look at a student film. While in college and four years away from South Park, Trey Parker wrote, directed, produced, co-scored, and starred in Cannibal! The Musical.
We're getting into some dicey territory here as this film is loosely based on the crimes of real-life cannibal Alferd Packer. You can see the seeds of South Park here as Matt Stone is also involved, so why not just have a good time with it?
'Wrong Turn' (2003)
Wrong Turn is very similar to The Hills Have Eyes except swap out Nevada for West Virginia, and a family for a group of college students. We're really here for one of its stars, Eliza Dushku, who will forever be Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She's just so fun to watch and plays the part of badass so well both on and offscreen. We give this motion picture five out of five stars.
'Raw' (2016)
This will sound strange but the French film Raw is really quite beautiful. It's stunningly shot and the acting is superb. This movie also takes an interesting approach, making cannibalism more like an inherited disease than something born from financial strife or some other kind of desperation. One could argue it's an allegory for mental illness, but we choose to view it as a love story with a side of cannibalism.
'Bones and All' (2022)
As of the time of this writing, the much-anticipated Timothée Chalamet cannibal movie Bones and All is currently in theaters. This is for anyone who will want to get out of the house for a bit around Thanksgiving.
The movie is giving us slightly more romantic, less aggressive Natural Born Killers vibes as our two young lovers take a memorable road trip across America. Their hunger for each other will be palpable.