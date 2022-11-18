If You're Still Hungry, Dig Into These Post-Thanksgiving Scary Movies!

Before Wes Craven dropped Freddy Krueger into our nightmares, he wrote, directed, and even edited The Hills Have Eyes. This is considered a cannibal classic and should be treated with respect. By this we mean, don't watch the 2006 remake.

Craven's directorial debut centered around everyone's worst nightmare, getting into a car accident in the middle of nowhere with your entire family. What would you do if your family was hunted by a family of cannibals? Careful, the hills are watching you.