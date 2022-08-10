You know that muscly, splintery twig that repeatedly says "I am Groot," to the point where it's like "we get it already!" Believe it or not, Marvel's Groot was actually birthed in the '60s and deemed "the monster from Planet X."

"From the time he was a sapling, Groot was destined to protect the rights of the downtrodden. He campaigned for the Undergrowth, anthropomorphic animals and fungi who helped maintain Planet X’s ecosystem by performing menial tasks," Marvel's website states.