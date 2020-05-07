6 Quotes for the Class of 2020 to Help Give Hope During Coronavirus

A lot of people like to give advice to seniors graduating from high school or college. We like to tell them that the best is yet to come and to cherish their youth because it is oh-so fleeting! But what do you tell the class of 2020 who had their school year cut short and turn into mostly e-learning due to an unprecedented global pandemic?

The typical, “Shoot for the stars!” kind of quote doesn’t really cut it for this year’s graduates who have been stripped of so many quintessential high school memories and events.

The class of 2020 has given up prom, graduation, and other rites, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be other opportunities, events, and special moments in the future. We need to lift these kids up and give them a little bit of hope during such a hard time.

This time of isolation has been especially tough on the class of 2020. They’re longing for prom and graduation and all the parties in the summer to celebrate how far they’ve come. Right now, seniors need some inspiration more than ever, so we’ve compiled some hopeful, inspirational, and funny quotes to make light and give heart to this tough time and maybe give some students of the class of 2020 some ideas for their own senior quotes.

1."I figure I'd have time alone with my thoughts. But it turns out I don't have as many thoughts as you'd think." - Joey Tribbiani, 'Friends' For the class clown, there is no better goofball to quote than lovable, but not-so-bright, Joey Tribbiani from the classic sitcom, Friends. If you're laughing, not you're crying, right?

2. "Home is a shelter from storms — all sorts of storms." - William J. Bennett Yes, we're in stormy times, but unlike some, we have homes to weather them in. Whether a literal storm or this COVID-19 crisis, home is a place where calm can be sought out.

3. "I will be seeing you soon and things will be better." - Unknown I think more than just the class of 2020 needs this quote right now. We're all missing friends and family and the local guy at the corner deli, but this isn't forever. We will see each other again.

4. "This is only the ending of the first chapter of a grand adventure." - Unknown While this chapter may not have ended quite the way anyone would have expected, it's just the first chapter of so many chapters to come. It will not define the whole story.

5. "Everything will be okay in the end. If it's not okay, it's not the end." - Old Indian proverb This whole thing totally sucks for seniors and graduates missing out on milestones of life. Nothing is really "okay" right now, but it seems that everything does work out and this will too eventually.