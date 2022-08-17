The 'She-Hulk' Composer Already Made History Before Making Music for Marvel (EXCLUSIVE)

Everyone's eyes are on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the titular hero in the next Marvel Disney Plus series She-Hulk.

However, let's not forget about the talented women behind the camera who helped to bring the show to life — from She-Hulk's showrunner Jessica Gao (the woman responsible for writing the iconic "Pickle Rick" episode of Rick and Morty, among numerous other writing credits) to She-Hulk's directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and of course, Amie Doherty, the composer for She-Hulk.