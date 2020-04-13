Here's What It Takes to End up on NBC's 'Songland'

Though the roster of artists looking for their next hit has changed, the three genius producers bringing those songs across the finishing line are Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, and Shane McAnally. Ester is responsible for hits like Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" to Katy Perry's "Firework," earning her the nickname "The Song Factory."

After the producers put their touch on the songs and give them the polish they need, they're brought back to the artist, who selects one to record and release.

Ryan Tedder has so many hits he can't contain them all for his band, OneRepublic. He composed Beyoncé's "Halo" and Adele's "Turning Tables." Shane McAnally has written for artists spanning country, pop, and R&B, having written for Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, and Aloe Blacc.

The roster of artists seeking their guidance in finding the next undiscovered hit include Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.

Songland airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.