Elliot Page's Instagram Post Contains Hint About 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3

It's very clear from the beginning that these mysterious Sparrow Academy folk are part of the 43 special kids who were born under questionable circumstances back in October 1989. That's really all that is known about this group at this time.

According to Bustle, this group seems to be younger in the show than they were in the comics. In the comic series that The Umbrella Academy is based on, the Sparrow Academy was closer in age to the Umbrella Academy.