Elliot Page's Instagram Post Contains Hint About 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3

Elliot Page's Instagram Post Contains Hint About 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3By Devan McGuinness
Feb. 17 2021, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Warning: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 finale spoilers follow.
During most of the second season of The Umbrella Academy, the siblings spent most of the time trying to avoid and ward off a potential nuclear apocalypse in the 1960s. The siblings landed together in the same place in Dallas but hovered between 1961 and 1963 each time they time traveled. Through it all, they were able to succeed and everything was going well finally. Well, until the Sparrow Academy entered the Umbrella Academy world.
Season 2 of 'Umbrella Academy' was an interesting ride.
The siblings were put through the wringer during the second season. They, of course, caused most of the drama in one way or another, but they averted two potential apocalypses. The family gets through it all, thinking they've made it back home safe and sound. But that's not the case.
Reginald (Colm Feore), the siblings' dad, is alive. And so is Ben aka Number 6 (Justin H Min). Given the strained relationship between Reginald and his now-adult kids, viewers already know, if there is a Season 3, it's going to be intense.
To make things even worse for them, the home that has been their house forever isn't theirs anymore. It now belongs to some mysterious organization called the Sparrow Academy.
What is the Sparrow Academy in 'The Umbrella Academy'?
It's very clear from the beginning that these mysterious Sparrow Academy folk are part of the 43 special kids who were born under questionable circumstances back in October 1989. That's really all that is known about this group at this time.
According to Bustle, this group seems to be younger in the show than they were in the comics. In the comic series that The Umbrella Academy is based on, the Sparrow Academy was closer in age to the Umbrella Academy.
"In Volume 3, 'Hotel Oblivion,' readers learn that Sir Reginald imprisoned some supervillains in a different dimension," Bustle reported. "When the supervillains wreak havoc after someone releases them, the Umbrella Academy and the Sparrow Academy — referred to only as the Sparrows in the comics — band together to defeat them."
In the comics, the Sparrow Academy is a group of super-powered siblings who have a connection somehow to Mom. But it's also possible that this new crew was recruited by Reginald at some point. Perhaps after he founded the Umbrella Academy.
When is Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy' coming?
With all of the wild events that transpired in the second season of the program, showrunner Steve Blackman reaffirmed what many devout viewers hoped: Season 3 going to be a good one, should he be able to move forward with what he has planned.
umbrella academy spoilers //— kat⁷ (@sIeepycycIops) July 31, 2020
so no ones gonna mention the sparrow academy and how they entered a timeline where Ben is alive ??? pic.twitter.com/Szc6Hcax6V
“It’s gonna be very complicated for the Umbrella Academy siblings,” Steve told Inverse. “They don’t have their home anymore, their father is alive and well — which he shouldn’t be — so needless to say there will be more destructive family madness."
Blackman says that though the first two seasons were pretty similar in that the siblings tried to reunite and avert all the apocalypses, there is great potential that Season 3 is going to mix things up in a big way.
Elliot Page's Instagram post contains a hint about 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3.
The biggest hint as to what fans can expect from Season 3 came from an image posted by Elliot Page to Instagram that shows he's on set filming new episodes. Although most of the image is obscured, viewers can see the show's logo, an Umbrella Academy insignia with a "3" visible, and something new, a sparrow.
The bird seen perched atop the logo is indicative of only one thing: viewers are being teased with the new group that the show's stars found replacing them at the end of the second season.
Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is streaming now on Netflix.