You'll Never Guess Which Marvel Character Is Bisexual

On the fringe of the Marvel universe, in a galaxy far, far away, is the Guardians of the Galaxy series. And now, the leading man, Star-Lord , commonly known as Peter Quill on Earth, has come out as bisexual. His bisexuality wasn’t always part of Guardians of the Galaxy , but in the most recent issue, Guardians of the Galaxy #9, we find out what happens after Star-Lord seemingly dies in an explosion.

Guardians of the Galaxy made its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014, and soon will be intertwining with the Thor series in a new phase of MCU. But Marvel is based on comics, and these comics are still developing as the MCU develops simultaneously, so there’s really no way of knowing which way the universe will unfold, but we can definitely speculate which way it will orbit.