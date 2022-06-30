Vol. 2 of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Can't Come Fast Enough — Here Are Some Memes to Tide You Over
It's no surprise that the return of Stranger Things set Netflix on fire. But with its staggered releases as Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Stranger Things Season 4 seeks to dominate our entire summer in what has to be the most exciting season yet.
Vol. 1 began streaming in May 2022 and our feeds suddenly filled up with Vecna factoids, Max (Sadie Sink) appreciation posts, and "Running up That Hill" by Kate Bush. After a jaw-dropping cliffhanger ending, we simply can't wait for Vol. 2.
In the penultimate season, the usual gang of kids and tweens and tired adults of Hawkins, Ind. find themselves split across the entire world. Before long, a new supernatural threat known as Vecna begins to terrorize the small town. With the entire world at stake, each member of the gang works to stop this horrible new threat.
The wait for Vol. 2 already feels like an eternity, so here are some of our favorite Stranger Things Season 4 memes to help you cope before, during, and after the season ends.
Current relationship status
We might as well set our dating app preferences to "binging Vol. 2 promptly at 3 a.m."
The end is coming ... but not for a while.
The month-long wait for Vol. 2 already felt long enough. The two-year wait for Stranger Things Season 5 will feel even longer.
Could this ship sail?
Joyce Byer (Winona Ryder) broke into a Russian prison to rescue an imprisoned Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Whether it was for romantic or platonic reasons, those are some relationship goals right there!
An apt description of what we're in for ...
Vecna doesn't mess around when it comes to his victims. Let's just hope that our faves don't suffer the same fate in Vol. 2.
"2 Scary 4 Me" energy
Even for a show as creepy as Stranger Things, Season 4 has had us hiding under our blankets hoping Vecna doesn't get us next.
Eddie Munson is a new fave.
As the leader of the "Hellfire Club" DnD school club, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) has proven to be a quirky but nice guy with a heart of gold. Here's hoping this new fan favorite can survive past Season 4.
"Running up That Hill" on repeat.
It isn't a proper 1980s homage series without an old song from that era making a resurgence on today's playlists.
Preparing for the feels.
We couldn't possibly be fully prepared for the shock and the trauma that Vol. 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 will provide, but we'll try our hardest to steel ourselves!
Could Will come out to Mike?
Will Byer (Noah Schnapp) has been holding a secret from his friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and fans seem to think he harbors a crush on him. Could he possibly confess these feelings for him in the last two episodes of Season 4?
Vol. 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 begins streaming on July 1.