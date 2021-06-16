The 'Loki' Variant Might Not Be Who We Think It Is — an Error Hints at a Very Plausible Theory

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Loki.

No fanbase is more dedicated to finding Easter eggs and spoilers than the Marvel fanbase. So when Disney Plus dropped a potential spoiler in the foreign language credits in Loki Episode 2, the Marvelites were quick to jump to conclusions.

So what was the credits flub? Sophia Di Martino, who we see at the end of the episode as the mystery “variant,” is credited as "Sylvie."