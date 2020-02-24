We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
tfuninja2-1582561909871.jpg
Source: Getty

Tfue Challenged Ninja to a Boxing Match Following Their Twitter Beef

By

Three months after the Logan Paul vs. KSI boxing match, there might be another YouTuber spar on the horizon. Ninja and Tfue are two of the top video gamer YouTube accounts, as they have 22.8 and 11.5 million subscribers on their channels, respectively. Because their audiences are similar, the two have exchanged words with one another on social media before. 

But, things escalated when Ninja's Twitter account challenged Tfue to a fight. The tweet got a lot of attention, and it soon perked the ears of none other than Tfue himself. He accepted the fight invitation, but things only got more complicated from there.  

What is the Tfue and Ninja Twitter beef? Read on to find out the origins of their issues, and the tweet that had Tfue trash-talking Ninja on his channel. Plus, Ninja sounded off on Tfue's request for a Tfue vs. Ninja fight. 