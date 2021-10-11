'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Ends with a Big Decision for Kristy's Family (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club. Since Ann M. Martin created The Baby-Sitters Club book series in the early '80s, several generations of tweens and teens have grown up reading about the adventures of characters like Kristy Thomas, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schaefer, Claudia Kishi, Mary Ann Speir, Mallory Pike, and Jessi Ramsey.

Article continues below advertisement

The fiction series — which includes 131 original novels, several specials, and a mystery spin-off set of books — has also twice been adapted for television. Decades after the 1990 HBO iteration of the novels, Netflix released its own version of The Baby-Sitters Club. The Netflix show debuted in 2020, and it follows a group of ambitious middle schoolers as they create a network of babysitters for their fictional town, Stoneybrook, Conn.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The first season of the dramedy ended with the members of the club becoming counselors-in-training at Camp Moosehead. Season 2 picks up with Kristy (Sophie Grace) struggling to deal with moving houses and becoming part of a blended family following her mother's marriage to Watson Brewer (Mark Feuerstein). How did The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 wrap up? Read on for the details of the ending.

How did Season 2 of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' conclude? Details on the ending. In the eighth and final episode of Season 2, "Kristy and the Baby Parade," the leader of the Baby-Sitters Club must participate in Stoneybrook's annual Baby Parade as a former winner. As the middle schooler prepares for the event, the fellow members of the Baby-Sitters Club decide to help out with the float. Article continues below advertisement Though they initially differ on the design, the BSC tweens ultimately come to an agreement. They create a high-top shoe float to go along with an "Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe" theme. Meanwhile, Kristy's mom, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer (Alicia Silverstone), who wants to have another baby, finds out that her ex-husband is going to the parade with his girlfriend and their new baby boy. She leaves it up to her kids to determine if they want to see him or not. Source: Netflix Article continues below advertisement After a lot of consideration, Kristy decides that she does want to see her father at the Baby Parade. On the day of the event, the float begins to fall apart as Kristy finds out that her dad isn't going to show up. Watson is upset at how flakey his stepkids' dad can be. In the final moments of Season 2, he declares his intention to adopt the Brewer children. After months of struggling to accept her stepfather's love (and realizing that her biological dad has never made such an effort), Kristy finally begins to appreciate the way that Watson has stepped up. The season ends with Kristy and Watson celebrating the Baby Parade in a car behind the float. Article continues below advertisement