Let's Break Down the Latest Trailer for 'the Batman' — All the Potential Comics Tie-Ins

The highly-anticipated first installment of director Matt Reeves ' Batman trilogy, titled The Batman , has finally let fans in on a closer look at Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl. The trailer was released during the DC FanDome event , and fans were quick to take to the internet and dissect all the different elements happening.

Curious about how scenes from The Batman trailer could fall into place in the film? Here's our breakdown of the latest trailer for The Batman.

'The Batman' offers a closer look at Batman's latest rogues gallery.

Early on, fans knew that there wouldn't be just one antagonist of the film, although the Riddler (Paul Dano) is the main adversary. In the first teaser trailer for the film, fans caught only a glimpse of the seductive Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and fiendish Penguin (Colin Farrell.) Now, there's a little more to the story.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

The first shot of the trailer opens on a rainy night with the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) tracking down the Riddler to a coffee shop. Fans have never seen much of the Riddler's body. In the previous teaser trailer, a flash of his terrifying mask was visible. Even now, his face turns away from the camera — presumably involved in the single cup of coffee he ordered, with question mark latte art.

Another scene flashes to a television headline claiming the Riddler is a serial killer who has been live-streaming his kills (similar to how the Joker in The Dark Knight live-streamed his capture and torture of victims). The Riddler's murderous antics are likely how the GCPD ended up at his door in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Batman explains, "Fear ... it's a tool" and showcases the Bat-signal in all its glory, along with new shots of a scene from the first trailer. Gang members with their faces painted attack Batman, but his suit is bulletproof, and he defends himself easily. Another scene returns to the Riddler, who is clearly in prison (perhaps Arkham Asylum?) who claims he has "been trying to reach [Batman]."

Article continues below advertisement

In the first trailer, audiences see Riddler has been leaving notes directed at Batman in Zodiac Killer-style cryptograms. Batman confronts the Riddler and roars, "What have you done?" implying more mayhem to come. Another shot in the trailer shows Batman standing in a circle of symbols and notes, with one that reads, "Sins of my father?" In the comics, Bruce's father, Thomas Wayne, is a doctor who refuses to help the mob. Could the Riddler be tied to this?

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

Another scene shows Bruce and Selina Kyle attending the same funeral — maybe for one of the Riddler's victims. In another scene, Selina, unmasked, insists she can "take care of herself." Other brief shots feature Selina loading a gun and traveling through a club in a wig, which could be a nod to her origin story in Batman: Year One.

In the comics, Selina is a dominatrix who realizes the club owner where she works has been hiring and mistreating underage girls. As a result, she seeks revenge, quits, and steals her costume, turning it into a catsuit. We wouldn't be surprised if a version of this story is introduced in The Batman, as Zoë hinted that she and Batman have "similar interests in protecting people who can't protect themselves."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans also catch their first glimpse of Alfred, who is naturally worried about Bruce. "If this continues, you won't have anything left," he warns grimly. There are also more shots of the Penguin, who appears to be not quite the mob boss he becomes in the comics. At the very end of the trailer, the Penguin tries to outrun Batman, only to discover that not only is the Batmobile fast, it's also fireproof.