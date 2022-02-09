Let's Break Down 'The Book of Boba Fett's' Action-Packed Season Finale

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Season 1.

The fight for control over Mos Espa finally boiled over into chaos during The Book of Boba Fett season finale. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) had to fight for respect as the new Daimyo of Mos Espa (on the planet Tatooine) after he killed Jabba the Hutt. The residents of Mos Espa didn't respect Boba's authority, and neither did the Pyke Syndicate. They wanted Boba to relinquish control so they could run spice.