We've Got Some Wild Theories About the 'Book of Boba Fett' Season Finale

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Season 1 of The Book of Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) has been preparing himself for the inevitable war against the shady Pyke Syndicate. Will he be victorious in The Book of Boba Fett's Season 1 finale? The Pykes made an initial assault in Episode 6, bombing the Syndicate cantina with innocent civilians inside. How will Boba and his team strike back?