'The Boys' Season 3 Is Here and We Have the Full Schedule
Every streaming platform can't be like Netflix, where most original shows' seasons come out at once, enabling fans to binge-watch as they please. But even though The Boys on Prime Video isn't like that, the Season 3 episode release schedule allows for at least one binge watch session and you can't be mad at that.
So, what is the release schedule for The Boys? Season 3 premiered on the streaming platform on June 3, 2022 and not a moment too soon. Honestly, given the fan response to Season 3 and the growing fan base since the show's first season, many would clearly prefer to be able to watch the entire third season all at once.
Since that's not how it works for this show, read on for details about The Boys Season 3 release schedule.
What is 'The Boys' Season 3 episode release schedule?
The first three episodes of The Boys dropped at once on June 3, 2022. After that, however, fans have to wait each week for a new episode. Following June 3, new episodes come out on Fridays, starting with June 10, 2022, and so on.
Season 3 is made up of eight episodes in total and The Boys Season 3 finale drops on July 8, 2022. The finale is about an hour-long and could feature the season's final blowout between Butcher and Homelander. Which, let's be honest, is a long time coming.
We know for sure that The Boys Season 3 is about to get even wilder and deeper (no pun intended regarding the Deep) than the two seasons before it. Showrunner Eric Kripke told Deadline during the filming of Season 3 in 2021 that fans should expect elements of the real world society and politics to seep into the world of the supes.
"We were really interested in exploring both the recent history of Vought, the company in the show, but also, through that, the recent history of the United States," he told the outlet. "We got really interested in the myths we tell ourselves, to feel that we're righteous, really exploring America itself as a myth."
Will there be a Season 4 of 'The Boys'?
Regardless of what happens in Season 3 of The Boys and who comes out of the season alive, there will probably be a Season 4. In March 2022, Karl Urban, who plays Butcher, told Variety at the time that he would be filming The Boys until the end of the year. This means that Season 4 could be filming now and continue toward the end of 2022.
Honestly, fans aren't so much concerned with when The Boys Season 4 is going to film as much as they're hopeful for a fourth season at all. Season 3 continues to see Hughie, Butcher, and their friends clash with the so-called heroes of the Seven during the aftermath of Butcher's wife's death and Homelander nearly killing his own son.
There's a lot that needs to be hashed out in order for the show to set things up for Season 4. But right now, it looks plenty possible that we will get another season of mayhem, murder, and superheroes slowly going down after Season 3 wraps up.
