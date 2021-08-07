Hulu's 'The Great' Creator Tony McNamara Is Already Focused on Season 3

Tony McNamara on the set of 'The Great' Season 1.

During the press tour, Tony shared how he's currently working on Season 3 of the show, and while he admits to taking The Great one season at a time, that doesn't mean there won't be more seasons to follow.

According to Tony, he imagines that he can always keep "finding a new element" or different "versions" to keep the show fresh and going a bit longer.

Tony originally wrote The Great as a play, which premiered at the Sydney Theater Company in 2008, and a film before it landed at Hulu.