We Have Some Thoughts About the Season Finale of 'The Legend of Vox Machina'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina.

On Feb. 18, the final episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina will finally be released. Thank goodness we have another season to look forward to, because we are not ready for this one to be over! Regardless, there’s a lot that could happen in the finale of the adult animated series, and we're here to share some predictions.