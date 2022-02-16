We Have Some Thoughts About the Season Finale of 'The Legend of Vox Machina'By Jamie Lerner
Feb. 16 2022, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina.
On Feb. 18, the final episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina will finally be released. Thank goodness we have another season to look forward to, because we are not ready for this one to be over! Regardless, there’s a lot that could happen in the finale of the adult animated series, and we're here to share some predictions.
For starters, how far into the different arcs of the Vox Machina journey will this season go? Right now, our band of mercenaries is focused on defeating the Briarwoods (even while Percy’s darkness takes over), but will they be able to defeat the Briarwoods by the end of Season 1? Here are all of our predictions for the finale of The Legend of Vox Machina.
Vox Machina will finally defeat the Briarwoods by the finale of ‘The Legend of Vox Machina.’
Based on the pacing of Season 1 so far, it’s gearing up for our favorite team of misfits to defeat Delilah and Sylas Briarwood. But what exactly does that mean? Unlike many television shows, The Legend of Vox Machina has a map of what we can expect — it’s been done before over the course of hundreds of hours of Dungeons and Dragons gameplay on Critical Role.
So the question doesn’t necessarily become about what will happen, but about how much of it will happen within the series’s first season. As of now, there’s not much left in the first arc aside from defeating the Briarwoods (for now) and bringing peace to Whitestone. Basically, now that Vox Machina has saved Percy’s sister, Cassandra, from Professor Anders, the only thing left now is to kill the Briarwoods.
We predict that it'll definitely happen, maybe in Episode 11, as the finale might actually set up the next arc. So, Vox Machina will follow the Briarwoods underground to the ziggurat and will finally kill Sylas Briarwood, after which Grog will likely take his sword. The sword, we may or may not find out later, is sentient, so this has some consequences. But that’s not all that will happen when the gang takes out Sylas.
The final three episodes of ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ will feature an iconic line.
Obviously, we want the Briarwoods out of the picture so that Percy can be at peace, along with the hostages of Whitestone. But even more than that, we want Delilah Briarwood to say her iconic line when Sylas dies, and we predict that she’ll say it. Why else would Critical Role hire the seasoned Grey Griffin to play the nefarious Delilah? In case we’ve forgotten, Grey was also the voice of Azula in Avatar, responsible for one of the series’ most heart wrenching moments during Azula’s downfall.
So, of course, during The Legend of Vox Machina, we expect an even more impressive voice performance when Sylas dies. During gameplay, Delilah screams, “I broke the world for you.” If Grey delivers the line well, all Critical Role fans can die happy. If not, then there will be a revolt on the hands of the series producers.
This could happen in the finale, but it’s more likely that Episodes 10 and 11 will focus on defeating the Briarwoods, while Episode 12 will round out the first arc of Vox Machina’s journey. The team can finally celebrate with the newly liberated citizens of Whitestone, get their forgiveness from Sovereign Uriel, and maybe even meet Kaylie, the daughter Scanlan never knew he had.
However, knowing there’s a second season, perhaps the finale of The Legend of Machina will set up the arc of the Chroma Conclave. It’s very possible that Uriel could step down as Sovereign of Tal’Dorei, opening the door for the council to lead. But just when we believe there’s peace, the four dragons known as the Chroma Conclave, come knocking on Vox Machina’s door.
The final three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1 premiere on Feb. 18 on Amazon Prime.