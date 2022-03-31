HBO Max Is Turning 'The Staircase' Into a Fictionalized Series — When Can We Watch It?

Hulu's The Dropout, based on the podcast of the same name, follows disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) as she lies her way to the top of the health technology industry. Over on NBC, The Truth About Pam, also based on the podcast of the same name, tells the story of convicted killer and scammer Pam Hupp (Renée Zellweger) and how she was finally caught.

Now, HBO MAX is giving The Staircase yet another fact-based drama spin, and we can't wait to see how the ups and downs play out.