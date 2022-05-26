These Memes May or May Not Make You Feel Better About the Series Finale of 'This Is Us'

The time has finally come for us to say goodbye to the cast of This Is Us. And we are not okay.

Over the years, viewers have seen Jack and Rebecca Pearson’s decades-long love story play out from the beginning. Although we hoped that the end would never come, no questions were left unanswered on May 24, when the final episode aired on NBC and brought the six-season series to a close.

As expected, many fans were left in tears following the series finale and took to the internet to share their thoughts. Thanks to Twitter, it wasn’t long before the memes started rolling in. But not every review was positive…