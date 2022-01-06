Don't Worry, 'This Is Us' Fans — Season 6 Will Wrap Things up for the Pearsons

Hang tight, This Is Us fans. Season 6 may be the show's last, but there's still plenty of story left for the final season. How many episodes will there be in This Is Us Season 6? We've got the answers for you here.

Season 6, Episode 1, titled "The Challenger," aired on Jan. 4, 2022. New episodes will air every Tuesday on NBC. Have you stocked up on tissue boxes yet for Season 6? You're going to need them.