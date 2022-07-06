Tim Allen's Yacht Fuel Spill Forced a Michigan Marina to Shut Down on 4th of July Weekend
The return of the summer season means a return of the outdoor activities that we all know and love: going to the beach, fishing, hiking, and for the more financially well-off, maybe even taking a boat out on the water. Well, that final point is exactly how famed actor Tim Allen decided to kick off his summer, but the resulting situation was far from ideal.
So, what exactly happened with Tim Allen's yacht? Keep reading for all of the known details.
Tim Allen had a pretty substantial yacht mishap in a Michigan marina.
A Northern Michigan marina was forced to shut down as a result of Tim Allen's yacht. The actor was boating on July 3, 2022, at the Northport Village Marina, which is located roughly 30 miles northwest of Traverse City, Mi., per the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy shared with the publication that he believes Tim's yacht accidentally leaked 30 gallons of diesel fuel into the marina. Yikes.
As a result of Tim's diesel leak, the marina was forced to shut down on July 3, 2022, and for most of July 4, 2022. It was reopened just in time for the evening of the 4th of July.
Per the publication, Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook said that the leak was a result of a fuel filter issue on the boat. The unsecured filter allowed diesel fuel to leak all throughout the engine compartment. Once that was filled, the fuel began overflowing out of the boat and into the marina.
"I don’t think he had any idea what was going on," Hugh said to the publication. Tim confirmed that his fuel filter gasket popped while rounding a corner in the bay but that he was unaware of what happened until he docked and the leak was brought to his attention.
"I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody," the actor said about the mishap. "But we’re going to get it open."
Tim estimated that roughly 11 gallons of fuel leaked from his boat into the marina, but the harbormaster stated that he believes that the leak was closer to 30 gallons. Neither figure has been confirmed as of the time of writing.
Northport Village Marina, in conjunction with Mackinac Environmental and the Leelanau Township Fire Department, deployed brooms and absorbent pads all around the marina to help soak up some of the oil floating on top. Roughly 1000 pads were used.
Tim will pay for all of the damages and cleanup efforts taken by the town. The closures also partially affected a local beach and playground.
"I looked at it and said to myself, ‘I wouldn’t let my kids swim here, so I’m not going to let anyone else’s kids swim here,'" Bill said about his decision to shut down the marina. "That’s about as scientific as it was."
Note to self: Check the fuel filter before taking the yacht out next time around.