Will Travis Scott Pay for the Funerals of Those Killed During His Astroworld Festival?

On Nov. 5, 2021, approximately 50,000 fans gathered to see rapper Travis Scott perform at his annual Astroworld Festival. But the popular event, which was hosted in his hometown of Houston, Texas, quickly turned to tragedy.

Throughout the show, fans had ferociously pushed each other in order to get towards the front of the stage. Concert-goer Chris Leigh recalled to The New York Times that "people were literally grabbing and pinching at my body trying to get up from the ground."