'Pretty Little Liars' Alum Troian Bellisario Is a Proud Mama of Two Children

Shout out to all of the moms! There’s no argument that being a mom is one of the most fulfilling jobs any woman can take on. And when you have a million things on your plate, motherhood can sometimes get extremely hectic. But, time and time again, women prove that we can handle all things with grace and strength. And actress Troian Bellisario is living proof.

In addition to impressing fans with her acting skills in shows like Pretty Little Liars , Troian gives the same amount of energy to her kids. Many fans already know that Troian has a gorgeous daughter named Aurora. But, the star recently welcomed a new bundle of joy to her family in a surprising way. Keep reading to get the lowdown.

Troian Bellisario gave birth to her youngest daughter — Baby Elliot Rowena — in a car.

We can all agree that not every birth plan comes to fruition. Sometimes surprises can happen along the way that cause you to pivot from your original plan.

The Toronto Sun reports that the Pretty Little Liars alum gave birth to her newest bundle of joy — Elliot Rowena —on May 15, 2021, in a car. In an interview on Katie Lowes’ podcast, Katie’s Crib, Troian’s husband Patrick J. Adams reveals the wild turn of events.

Article continues below advertisement

“I get up to the [hospital security guard] and I say, ‘It’s all happening in the car,'" Patrick tells Katie. "'You need to get the wheelchair down here. You need to get the people, all the people, all the professionals! It’s happening!' As soon as I open [the car door], Troian is doing one of her incredible howls."

Article continues below advertisement