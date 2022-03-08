This Little Ukrainian Girl's Viral Performance of "Let It Go" Will Move You to Tears

Russia's attack on Ukraine has been one of the fastest-growing refugee crises since World War II, according to the United Nations. As of March 7, 2022, 406 civilians, including 27 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion's start on Feb. 24, per Reuters. Not to mention, two million people were estimated to have fled the country, too.

But despite all the chaos, one little Ukrainian girl is trying to lift up the spirits of those around her during this difficult time.