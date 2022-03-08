Logo
Home > Entertainment
Ukranian girl singing "Let It Go"
Source: Twitter / Ankita Jain

This Little Ukrainian Girl's Viral Performance of "Let It Go" Will Move You to Tears

By

Mar. 8 2022, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Russia's attack on Ukraine has been one of the fastest-growing refugee crises since World War II, according to the United Nations. As of March 7, 2022, 406 civilians, including 27 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion's start on Feb. 24, per Reuters. Not to mention, two million people were estimated to have fled the country, too.

But despite all the chaos, one little Ukrainian girl is trying to lift up the spirits of those around her during this difficult time.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep scrolling to see how she captivated the internet with her now-viral performance of "Let It Go."

Elsa
Source: Disney
Article continues below advertisement

A young girl in Ukraine named Amelia went viral for her performance of "Let It Go."

While huddled in an underground shelter with her family, one young girl tried to bring a smile to the frightened faces of those around her. Donning a sweater covered in stars, she gave a much-needed performance to the classic Disney tune "Let It Go," from Frozen.

The entire shelter became silent as she sweetly crooned the song in Ukrainian. Even men were brought to tears by the end of her performance.

Marta Smekhova, who was in the shelter with the little girl, recorded the performance (with permission from the girl's mother) and shared it to Facebook. She referred to the young starlet as "Amelia" in her caption and wrote that Amelia told her that her dream was "to sing on a big stage in front of the audience."

Article continues below advertisement

Marta's post quickly went viral. As the video continued to be re-shared by various users and media outlets on social media, it even garnered the attention of the song's original artist, Idina Menzel.

The Wicked star wrote, “We see you. We really, really see you," alongside the video on Twitter. She then added a blue and yellow emoji to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Article continues below advertisement

“Let It Go” has remained a popular song since the movie's 2013 release. In 2014, it won an Oscar for Best Original Song. The tune also made onto Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Parents Donate Child’s Photos to Thrift Store and TikTok Can’t Stop Laughing

Barista Creates Poem Out of "Ridiculous” Starbucks Order in Viral TikTok

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Call "Ukraine" "The Ukraine"

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.