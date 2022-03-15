'WeCrashed' Will Stream on Apple TV Plus Throughout March and April

Biographical dramas have been at the forefront of streaming services lately. Inventing Anna on Netflix details the rise and fall of the infamous grifter Anna Delvey; The Dropout covers the Elizabeth Holmes/Theranos scandal of 2015; and tick, tick... BOOM! gives Andrew Garfield's vocals a chance to shine in the story of playwright Jonathan Larson's rise to success.

Many of these films and shows have inundated the "New Releases" section of your favorite streaming service — and we've got one more to add to your list.