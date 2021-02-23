Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill for Kobe Lyric: "This Lacks Respect and Tact"

Vanessa Bryant, like the rest of the world, is still grieving the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant. While no one expected to hear the tragic news of their deaths, it has brought fans and loved ones alike together to mourn. And when it comes to showing respect to our fallen stars, one wrong move can wreak havoc on your career. This is something that rapper Meek Mill is experiencing.

The “Championships” rapper made the rookie mistake of referencing Kobe in a song. And while rappers and singers reference celebrities and sports stars all the time in their music, the Philadelphia rapper managed to disrespect Kobe’s fans and his family. Here’s the 4-1-1.

He later added, “They paying to influence y’all now… it's almost like mind control ‘wake up.'”

And to make matters worse, he doesn’t appear to see where he went wrong. He previously responded to all the backlash by basically laughing it off in a tweet. “Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me …. s–t like zombie land or something! Lol.”

#MeekMill lame asf for that lyric “if I ever lack, I’m going out with my chopper. It’ll be another Kobe” Likeeee, you ain’t have nothing else to talk about ? Why would you ever think that would be received well? pic.twitter.com/BjsKw7O5na

I’ve never seen a rapper who wants to get canceled this bad before #MeekMill pic.twitter.com/MRpIVgUwWK

And naturally, fans took to social media to sound off about how disrespectful the lyric was. Many people said that he took a major “L” by rapping the lyric, while others said that he’s simply an idiot for making that move.

“If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe,” Meek said.

When it comes to Meek Mill, he made the grave mistake of mentioning Kobe’s plane crash in a song. In the leaked track “Don’t Worry” that features fellow rapper Lil Baby, he clearly crossed the line with this lyric.

If you consider yourself to be a hip-hop fan, then you know that it's super common for rappers and singers to pay homage to their idols in song. And while many of those songs still serve as great works of art, some have the ability to ruin an artist’s career — and the way fans look at them.

Vanessa Bryant — Kobe’s widow — quickly blasted Meek Mill for his distasteful lyric.

As we all can imagine, it has been really hard for Vanessa and her family to pick up the pieces after Kobe and Gianna's untimely passing. And while many fans and other celebrities continue to support them, there are other people who simply don’t know or understand boundaries.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

And once Vanessa got wind of Meek Mill’s lyric, she didn’t hesitate to call him out and let him know it was disrespectful. On Monday Feb. 22, 2021, Vanessa took to her Instagram story to share her sentiments about the lyric.

Article continues below advertisement

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful,” she wrote. “Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.” She continued, “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

While Meek Mill said on Twitter that he already apologized to Vanessa in private, many people think that the damage is already done. After all, he did tweet, "I'm going back savage in this s--t. F--k ya feelings."

There’s no denying that certain things may be said in songs for shock value or to take digs at other artists, but musicians should be careful about what they say.

Article continues below advertisement

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021 Source: Twitter

It’s easy to chop this all up to it just being a lyric, however, referencing Kobe’s passing is all types of wrong. No matter what intentions he had behind it, the lyric was simply unacceptable.