'Nine Perfect Strangers' Is a Genre-Bending Miniseries About a Wellness Retreat Gone Wrong

SPOILER Alert: This article contains spoilers for the print edition of Nine Perfect Strangers.

Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers may be the second Nicole Kidman-starring Liane Moriarty novel to be adapted for TV, but don't expect it to bear any other resemblance to Big Little Lies.

The star-studded cast features acting powerhouses like Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, and Bobby Cannavale.