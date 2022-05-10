Elisabeth Moss Says 'Shining Girls' Contains "Genre-Bending Elements"

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Shining Girls.

We're simple individuals: We see Elisabeth Moss in a new show, and we automatically decide to binge it. Of course, that's exactly what we did when Apple TV Plus launched its brand-new series, Shining Girls.

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name, the show follows Kirby (Elisabeth Moss), a woman who survives a brutal attack; years later, she's left in a "constantly shifting reality" and soon learns that a "recent murder is linked to her assault," per the synopsis.