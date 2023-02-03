Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Source: YouTube Aggravated Menacing Charge Against Bengals RB Joe Mixon Has Been Dismissed By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 3 2023, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

It's been less than a week since the Bengals' heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship game, and we're still upset our favorite team's stellar season came to an abrupt end. However, in the words of Joe Mixon, they "will be back." Yes, we know the Bengals will come back better than ever, but will Joe?

If you haven't heard, the Pro Bowl running back recently found himself in deep trouble. On Feb. 2, 2023, a warrant was issued for his arrest. With that said, what happened to Joe Mixon? Keep reading for all the known details.

What happened to Joe Mixon?

On Feb. 2, 2023, Pro Football Focus lead analyst Mike Renner reported an arrest warrant had been issued in Cincinnati for Joe Mixon on a count of aggravated menacing. According to court records obtained by Fox 19, the warrant alleged he pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 21. He's accused of telling the victim, "you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me."

The Bengals are aware of the allegations and released a statement via Fox 19: "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Statement from the #Bengals on Joe Mixon: “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.” @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 2, 2023

Joe's agent, Peter Schaffer, told Fox 19 the misdemeanor charge would be dropped as soon as Friday. "It was a rush to judgment," Peter stated. 'They're dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation to file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person's reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people's lives."

The charges against Joe Mixon have been dismissed.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the city of Cincinnati dismissed the aggravated menacing charge against Joe Mixon. Hamilton County Municipal Court Presiding Judge Curt Kissinger signed off on the case's dismissal after learning the Cincinnati PD was able to speak with the victim. Although the case has been dismissed, there is a possibility it could be refiled at a later date.

Here's video of Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger signing off on the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office motion for dismissal after Bengals RB Joe Mixon was charged with aggravated menacing. pic.twitter.com/T7JcqNngKJ — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) February 3, 2023

"We are requesting dismissal because we need additional investigation before we move forward with this case," the prosecution stated, per WCPO 9. "The Cincinnati Police Department were able to get in contact with the victim. She understands the need to dismiss this case and the potential that we could refile this at a later date. She does still want to go forward with this charge if we do decide to refile it."