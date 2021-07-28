'Twilight's Taylor Lautner Took a Brief Hiatus From Hollywood — Here's Why

After the release of the Twilight movies, Taylor Lautner had America in something of a chokehold. Teen girls across the country were torn between Jacob Black and Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattison ), but Taylor’s werewolfing ways had us all captivated. More than a decade after Twilight was released in theaters, Taylor’s castmates still appear on-screen.

Most recently, Robert was cast as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, which is scheduled to release in 2022, and Kristin Stewart will make her debut as Princess Diana in Spencer in September. While Taylor can be seen cuddling with his pups and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome on Instagram, fans notice that Taylor hasn’t taken on any major roles in quite a while.

So, what happened to Taylor Lautner? And why did he stop acting?