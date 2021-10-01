What Happened to 'Drag Race U.K.' Contestant Victoria Scone? Here's the Tea

Sometimes timing is a real pain in the bum, so of course the second episode's "Dragoton" challenge saw contestants portray caricatures of energetic exercise instructors, a challenge the AFAB queen was in no position to excel in. She wound up pushing through, leaning on a stool at some moments, and was declared safe. But things took a turn after Elektra Fence was sent home.

Victoria Scone with her swollen knee finding out that the challenge is to do a dance workout #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/waspxAyB03

In a cryptic voice, as per usual, RuPaul asked Victoria to approach the front of the stage. “Victoria, I applaud you for working through your pain this week, however, your knee injury requires additional evaluation," Ru announced. “Tomorrow morning, you’ll leave our set, and depending on what the doctors say, we’ll decide whether or not it is safe for you to continue in this competition." GASP.

“Now I want you here, but more than anything, I want you healthy. Because if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you going to love somebody else?” Ru continued, tying the episode up the way she normally does. This time, however, fans were left with a cliffhanger. We'll have to wait and see what happens next week. Keep Victoria's knee in your prayers, queens.

Season 3 episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. are uploaded Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. EST on WOW Presents Plus.