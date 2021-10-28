Robert Englund Is the Man of Our Dreams and Nightmares — What Is He up to Now?

In 2018, Robert reprised his role as Freddy Krueger for a special Halloween episode of The Goldbergs. It makes total sense because The Goldbergs is set in the '80s and is absolutely dripping in nostalgia from the era of Ronald Reagan and Wall Street. In this episode, Adam (Sean Giambrone) watches A Nightmare on Elm Street and the family is left to pick up the pieces. The show wouldn't be possible without Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, so of course, he stepped in.

Robert is now 74 years old and is just not up to playing the part of Freddy Krueger again. The role is just too physically demanding. However, Robert isn't completely against donning the glove and the fedora again; it would just have to be in a different medium. He once said he would happily bring Freddy back to life, so to speak, in an animated version of the iconic character. We'd love to see it.

For now, fans of the franchise can stream every film on HBO Max or watch a new docuseries on Shudder called Behind the Monsters. Each episode focuses on a classic '80s horror movie monster and that absolutely includes Freddy Krueger. And if you're feeling particularly desperate, you can buy the Nightmare on Elm Street house which is currently for sale. Just be prepared to get very little sleep while there. Good luck and we'll see you in our dreams!

Behind the Monsters premieres on Shudder Oct. 27.