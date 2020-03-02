We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

The Next 'Bachelorette' Is From Juan Pablo's Season of 'The Bachelor'



Fans of The Bachelor have been waiting anxiously to find out who from Pilot Pete's season will be the next Bachelorette — and the answer is none of them. On Good Morning America, it was revealed that the next Bachelorette is actually Clare Crawley, who hasn't been on a Bachelor Nation show since 2018.

What season of The Bachelor was Clare on, and why did the producers pick her?

Clare is from Season 18 of 'The Bachelor.'

That's right – not only did the producers not pick a contestant from Peter's season, but they also went all the way back to Season 18 to pick their leading lady. Clare initially competed for Juan Pablo Galavis's heart — and iconically told him off after he decided to send her home.

"I thought I knew what kind of man you are," she told him. "What you just made me go through — I would never want my children having a father like you."

Once Clare walked off-screen, Juan said: "Woo, glad I didn't pick her."