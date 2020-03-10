We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-1206051831-1583872208094.jpg
Source: Getty

Here's David Dobrik's Posting Schedule, Because Staying Up to Date Is Vital

By

Back in the day, we used to wait for new episodes of our favorite TV series, whether you were watching The Office or Scrubs. These days, however, we're all waiting for our favorite YouTubers to drop a new video. A number of our favorite established YouTubers (ahem, formerly David Dobrik!) post videos at the same time, on the same days each and every week, and keeping track of their posting schedules is important.

So if you're looking to stay up to date with the comedian and personality's uploading schedule, stay tuned for everything you need to know regarding when David Dobrik posts new videos. Lately, his posting schedule has been pretty out of whack, but I think we have a pretty good idea of his plans.