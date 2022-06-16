Here's Every Marvel Film You Should Watch Before 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Back to where it all started. The first Thor film was the first foray into the more supernatural and arcane aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor starts off as an immature and petty god who is stripped of his powers until he can learn humility. After meeting Jane Foster on Earth, he learns how to use his godhood responsibly and becomes a hero after his brother Loki tries to take over Asgard and the human realm of Midgar.