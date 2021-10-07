Never Fear Marvel Fans, There's Plenty of MCU Content Coming up After 'What If...?'

Now that Season 1 of Marvel's What If...? has ended, what's next for MCU fans to enjoy? Marvel Studios has a full slate of upcoming films and Disney Plus shows in the works and ready to go. Not only that, but What If...? has already been confirmed for a second season . So what's coming up right after What If...? for the remainder of 2021? What's premiering next year? Let's examine the MCU release timeline.

What's next after 'What If...?'

The first MCU property for Marvel fans to enjoy right after 'What If...?' is the film Eternals, which premieres only in theaters on November 5, 2021. The film will feature the debut of the titular Eternals, a group of powerful beings who were sent to Earth 7,000 years ago and instructed to protect the planet against Deviants. The Eternals couldn't interfere when Thanos snapped away half of the universe, but a new threat forces the ultra-powered beings to reunite together in order to save the world.

The Disney Plus Marvel series Hawkeye will follow, premiering on the streaming platform on November 24, 2021. Although it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, Hawkeye will likely follow the episode release series of previous Marvel Disney+ series, with one episode being released every week. The six-episode series will follow Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, as he teams up with fellow archer Kate Bishop in order to face new threats.

Another exciting Marvel original series coming to Disney Plus is Ms. Marvel. The series will follow Iman Vallani as Kamala Khan (fun fact: Kamala Khan is Marvel's first-ever Muslim character to have her own solo comic book series) and her adventures evolving from a teenager idolizing Carol Danvers and the Avengers to becoming a super-powered being herself. Check out a sizzle reel for Ms. Marvel below:

Although Ms. Marvel was initially slated to debut sometime in 2021, Variety has reported that the series was pushed back to sometime in 2022, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed. Rounding out the 2021 Marvel releases is Spider Man: No Way Home, which premieres in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.

