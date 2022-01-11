Does Cassidy Survive the Second Rose Ceremony on 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)

Once she receives the group date rose for her multiple efforts to hang out (and make out) with Clayton, the drama within the mansion reaches new heights.

At the cocktail party, 26-year-old recruiting coordinator Sierra Jackson reveals to Clayton that, up until filming commenced, Cassidy was texting with another man and potentially making plans to meet up after the show — a fact that Cassidy told Sierra herself. The second episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Clayton pulling Cassidy for a chat. What happens? Does Cassidy get sent home? Here's what we know.