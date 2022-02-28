When Does Gabby Windey Go Home on 'The Bachelor' Season 26?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

After several emotional splits, a few satisfying break-ups, and plenty of drama along the way, Clayton Echard's time as The Bachelor will soon be coming to an end.

At the end of the Feb. 21 episode of the ABC dating series, Clayton offered four roses to Serene Russell, Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey. The roses symbolized his desire to meet the remaining contestants' families, and to visit their hometowns.