With These Four Spinoffs, We’re Seeing the Big Bang of the ‘Power’ Universe

With These Four Spinoffs, We’re Seeing the Big Bang of the ‘Power’ UniverseBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 2 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
If you’re wondering when Power comes back, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Power, the Starz crime drama about drug dealer James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), ended with its sixth season in 2020.
But the good news is that the Power universe has expanded with two spinoffs, with a third just weeks away and a fourth in the development stage.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues its second season this month.
Power’s first spinoff, a story about Ghost’s son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), has been on hiatus for the holidays since Dec. 19. But that winter break is almost over. Episode 6 — titled “What’s Free?” — is scheduled to air on Sunday, Jan. 9.
In next week’s episode, Monet (Mary J. Blige) “is struggling even more to have control over the family with the release of Lorenzo,” according to the synopsis. Meanwhile, Lorenzo (Woody McClain) “is back at it again” and Tariq “may be struggling to put together his defense.”
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ has a second season on the way.
Starz renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 2 a week before Season 1 even premiered. In Raising Kanan, Mekai Curtis plays the younger version of Ghost’s friend-turned-rival, Kanan Stark, the character 50 Cent portrayed on Power.
“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq [Patina Miller], a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, said in July 2021, when the show was renewed, per Deadline. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”
‘Power Book IV: Force’ is scheduled to debut next month.
The next Power spinoff, slated to premiere on Feb. 6, follows Thomas “Tommy” Egan (Joseph Sikora), Ghost’s best friend, as he gets involved in the drug trade in Chicago.
“As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” the show’s logline teases. “What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.”
‘Power Book V: Influence’ is in the works.
On the day of the Power series finale, Starz announced all four spinoffs at once, including the upcoming Power Book V: Influence, which was initially intended to premiere before Force.
In July 2021, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Influence, a drama centering on Councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), was in pre-production.
And in an interview with EW at the time, Power creator Courtney Kemp compared the Starz universe to a certain blockbuster franchise from the big screen. “Looking at Marvel, they don’t announce a title, they announce a phase — it’s about building anticipation,” she said. “Power was an incredibly successful show — why wouldn’t spinoffs work?”