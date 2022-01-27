'The Masked Singer' Will Return For Season 7 Before You Know It

'The Masked Singer' Will Return For Season 7 Before You Know ItBy Sara Belcher
Jan. 26 2022, Published 7:43 p.m. ET
Who would've thought that a singing competition featuring celebrities dressed in ridiculous costumes in order to hide their identities would have been so popular? The Masked Singer has proved that even the quirkiest of ideas can get an audience — and despite premiering its very first season back in January 2019, fans have already blown through six seasons.
Now, we're just patiently waiting for the inevitable Season 7. When does The Masked Singer return? Here's what we know.
What is 'The Masked Singer' Season 7 premiere date?
Season 6 of The Masked Singer wrapped up in December, leaving fans of the show without more content as they went into the holiday season and new year. Now, it's 2022, and fans are itching to know when we'll be able to take more guesses as to who's inside those wild costumes.
Thankfully, Fox has finally figured out their scheduling for spring — meaning we have a release date for Season 7!
According to Variety, the popular reality show will premiere its next season on March 9 during its regular Wednesday 8 p.m. EST time slot. Host Nick Cannon is currently slated to return, as are all four judges from the previous season: Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.
While Fox has yet to reveal what masked characters will be competing this season, the previous seasons have proven that the possibilities are really endless.
Who won Season 6 of 'The Masked Singer'?
For those who need a quick recap before the new season premieres, here's what happened during Season 6.
The panel of judges had a tough competition last season, but the premiere eliminated two competitors: Octopus (who was secretly L.A. Laker Dwight Howard) and Mother Earth (Vivica A. Fox). Toni Braxton was the next to be eliminated, which was likely in part to her decision to wear a face mask underneath her pufferfish costume's mask.
Other contestants included:
- Tyga disguised as Dalmation
- Larry the Cable Guy as Baby
- Grammy-winning singer Ruth Pointer as Cupcake
- Comedian Rob Schneider as Hamster
- Reality TV mother-daughter duo Mama June and Honey Boo Boo as Beach Ball
- Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten as Jester
- "Unwritten" singer Natasha Bedingfield as Pepper
- Queer Eye's Bobby Berk as Caterpillar
- Duck Dynasty star Willie Roberston as Mallard
- Songstress Faith Evans as Skunk
- Producer David Foster and actress Katharine McPhee as the duo Banana Split
The two Season 6 finalists were Bull and Queen of Hearts, with the latter taking home the win. They were later revealed to be American Idol semi-finalist Todrick Hall and Grammy-nominated singer Jewel, respectively.
Until the show returns in early March, you'll just have to hold yourself over with some of the other reality shows Fox has to offer. (May we suggest The Real Dirty Dancing?)