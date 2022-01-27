Logo
Home > Tv > The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' judges
Source: FOX

'The Masked Singer' Will Return For Season 7 Before You Know It

By

Jan. 26 2022, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

Who would've thought that a singing competition featuring celebrities dressed in ridiculous costumes in order to hide their identities would have been so popular? The Masked Singer has proved that even the quirkiest of ideas can get an audience — and despite premiering its very first season back in January 2019, fans have already blown through six seasons.

Now, we're just patiently waiting for the inevitable Season 7. When does The Masked Singer return? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement
Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

What is 'The Masked Singer' Season 7 premiere date?

Season 6 of The Masked Singer wrapped up in December, leaving fans of the show without more content as they went into the holiday season and new year. Now, it's 2022, and fans are itching to know when we'll be able to take more guesses as to who's inside those wild costumes.

Thankfully, Fox has finally figured out their scheduling for spring — meaning we have a release date for Season 7!

Article continues below advertisement

According to Variety, the popular reality show will premiere its next season on March 9 during its regular Wednesday 8 p.m. EST time slot. Host Nick Cannon is currently slated to return, as are all four judges from the previous season: Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

While Fox has yet to reveal what masked characters will be competing this season, the previous seasons have proven that the possibilities are really endless.

Article continues below advertisement

Who won Season 6 of 'The Masked Singer'?

For those who need a quick recap before the new season premieres, here's what happened during Season 6.

The panel of judges had a tough competition last season, but the premiere eliminated two competitors: Octopus (who was secretly L.A. Laker Dwight Howard) and Mother Earth (Vivica A. Fox). Toni Braxton was the next to be eliminated, which was likely in part to her decision to wear a face mask underneath her pufferfish costume's mask.

Other contestants included:

'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

Bull and Queen of Hearts

The two Season 6 finalists were Bull and Queen of Hearts, with the latter taking home the win. They were later revealed to be American Idol semi-finalist Todrick Hall and Grammy-nominated singer Jewel, respectively.

Until the show returns in early March, you'll just have to hold yourself over with some of the other reality shows Fox has to offer. (May we suggest The Real Dirty Dancing?)

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Wild Card Twist on 'The Masked Singer' Fully Explained

Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 (SPOILERS)

Which Judge From 'The Masked Singer' Has the Highest Net Worth?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.