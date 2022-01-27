'The Masked Singer' Will Return For Season 7 Before You Know It

Who would've thought that a singing competition featuring celebrities dressed in ridiculous costumes in order to hide their identities would have been so popular? The Masked Singer has proved that even the quirkiest of ideas can get an audience — and despite premiering its very first season back in January 2019, fans have already blown through six seasons.

Now, we're just patiently waiting for the inevitable Season 7. When does The Masked Singer return? Here's what we know.