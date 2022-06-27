When Does HBO's 'Westworld' Season 4 Take Place? There's a Time-Jump

Though many fans expected Season 4 to boast a bleak host revolution storyline, Lisa Joy didn't want to take it there. "Well, you know, for a lot of people, the big war season would be really a big focus for it," Joy told Newsweek when asked about the show's Season 4 timeline.

"But, for me, war is the most basic form of tragedy; there is no sense to it. It's just horrible, do you know what I mean?" True; there's not a ton of room for creative ingenuity.