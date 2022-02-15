'Monarch' Didn't Arrive on Fox in January 2022 After All — When's the New Release Date?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 15 2022, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Melissa London Hilfers' latest music drama on Fox shows the unexpected challenges the members of a country music dynasty have to face. Like Succession and Yellowstone, Monarch is set to capture the youngest generation's attempts to address and revive a family's legacy. The show has been delayed several times. When will it finally debut on Fox? Here's what you should know.
When is the release date of 'Monarch'? Here's when the show is scheduled to arrive on Fox.
Monarch was scheduled to premiere on Fox on Jan. 30, 2022. The network announced its decision to postpone the release of the show until the fall of 2022 in early January, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the decision. According to Deadline, the drama was pushed back nine months because of fears over the spread of the Omicron variant during filming.
"Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s Jan. 30, 2022 debut to the fall," a spokesperson told the outlet.
By putting a pin in the plans, the network will likely be able to roll out a more far-reaching marketing campaign, turning the release of Monarch into an event that fans won't forget.
"As the cornerstone of Fox's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes," the spokesperson added.
'Monarch' has been assigned a new showrunner only recently.
Jon Feldman replaced Michael Rauch as the showrunner of Monarch in the fall of 2021. A seasoned executive producer, Jon has worked on shows like No Ordinary Family and Dawson's Creek in the past. Michael Rauch, the previous showrunner, is best known for Instinct, Royal Pains, and Life Is Wild. Reshoots had to be carried out after the sweeping changes were introduced, per Deadline.
Starring Susan Sarandon, Beth Ditto, and other A-listers, Monarch takes a new look at the drama-heavy life of a dynasty of country singers. But the star-studded cast is far from the only aspect of the show that's bound to draw in viewers week after week.
Monarch extensively features original music, allowing stars like Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto — who have quite the background as musicians — to demonstrate their skills and sweep viewers right off their feet.
"Music-driven programming, as exciting as it is, it’s not just completing the actual episodic production, there are so many complementary moving pieces that go alongside a series that has music in it, and we didn’t want to be put in a position, if COVID-19 shut us down, where we didn’t meet our schedule," Michael Thorn told Deadline. "Or we had to start making creative compromises. Quite frankly, the show deserves better."
Monarch is now set to premiere on Fox — take a deep breath — in the fall 2022 season. The exact release date is to be confirmed.