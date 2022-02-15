'Monarch' Didn't Arrive on Fox in January 2022 After All — When's the New Release Date?

Starring Susan Sarandon, Beth Ditto, and other A-listers, Monarch takes a new look at the drama-heavy life of a dynasty of country singers. But the star-studded cast is far from the only aspect of the show that's bound to draw in viewers week after week.

Monarch extensively features original music, allowing stars like Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto — who have quite the background as musicians — to demonstrate their skills and sweep viewers right off their feet.