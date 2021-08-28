Now That It's Official, We Need to Know When Season 4 of 'Manifest' Is Coming Out

According to Deadline, lead actors Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time) and Melissa Roxburgh have closed deals to star in the final season. J.R. Ramirez is all but confirmed, but many series regulars are still in negotiations. Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Matt Long, and Jack Messina are all in negotiations, but they might have good reason to return.

The same Deadline report has learned that new contracts with Netflix include large pay increases, especially for actors that participated in the internet's #SaveManifest campaign and are partially responsible for the show rising from the grave. Initially, it appears that what prevented Netflix from picking up the show sooner included complications with international streaming rights, some of which Warner Bros. TV had already sold.

Creator Jeff Rake said in a statement, "What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life."

SAVED! Who did this? YOU did this. WHO did this? YOU DID THIS! #Netflix #20Episodes #SavedManifest pic.twitter.com/z7u4yUqRO1

He continued, "[The fact] that we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."

The first three seasons of Manifest are currently streaming on Netflix.