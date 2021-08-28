Now That It's Official, We Need to Know When Season 4 of 'Manifest' Is Coming Out

Now That It's Official, We Need to Know When Season 4 of 'Manifest' Is Coming OutBy Anna Garrison
Aug. 28 2021, Updated 1:33 p.m. ET
The long wait to find out if Netflix has saved hit television series Manifest is finally over. An announcement from Deadline on Aug. 28, 2021, (which is a very fitting date for an announcement about a show about Flight 828) confirms what fans had hoped: that Netflix would save the show from cancellation after just three seasons of mystery.
Now that the show is back for a confirmed Season 4, fans want to know: when is Season 4 of Manifest coming out!? Read on for everything we know about the upcoming season of the hit series.
When is Season 4 of 'Manifest' coming out?
Previously, Manifest series creator Jeff Rake hinted that cast and crew members were in negotiations with Netflix after months of campaigning and worldwide trending hashtags to save the show. Jeff had a six-season plan that would effectively resolve Season 3's cliffhanger when the show was canceled by Warner Bros. Television.
Finally, Deadline announced the happy news: Manifest is officially returning through Netflix for a fourth and final season. While this isn't exactly what the show's creator and writer had imagined, the show will hopefully leave fans with a satisfying ending. The show's final season will have 20 episodes split into multiple parts, as has become customary for Netflix shows.
There is currently no set date for Season 4 of Manifest to be released, but rest assured, now that negotiations have been secured, filming could easily start soon.
Who is returning for Season 4 of 'Manifest'?
According to Deadline, lead actors Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time) and Melissa Roxburgh have closed deals to star in the final season. J.R. Ramirez is all but confirmed, but many series regulars are still in negotiations. Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Matt Long, and Jack Messina are all in negotiations, but they might have good reason to return.
The same Deadline report has learned that new contracts with Netflix include large pay increases, especially for actors that participated in the internet's #SaveManifest campaign and are partially responsible for the show rising from the grave. Initially, it appears that what prevented Netflix from picking up the show sooner included complications with international streaming rights, some of which Warner Bros. TV had already sold.
Creator Jeff Rake said in a statement, "What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life."
He continued, "[The fact] that we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."
The first three seasons of Manifest are currently streaming on Netflix.