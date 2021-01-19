Season 1 of 'Bling Empire' Was Filmed Long Before the Coronavirus Pandemic Began

Season 1 of Bling Empire landed on Netflix on Jan. 15, 2021. The eight-episode-long reality TV show promises quality entertainment for fans ready to plunge themselves into an escapist fantasy — and learn more about the everyday life of socialites like Kelly Mi Li and Anna Shay.

Much like HBO's House of Ho, the show charts the latest adventures of the crème de la crème of narrator Kevin Kreider's social circle. Filmed before the pandemic, it takes us back to a time when life was simpler.