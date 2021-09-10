The Cameras Were Rolling for Season 2 of 'RHOSLC' When Jen Shah Was Arrested

While the ladies on Season 1 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fought over hospital smells, Mary Cosby 's marriage to her former step-grandfather, and whether or not Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks were scared of Jen Shah , the drama has intensified significantly on the new season.

The six original stars are joined by newbie Jennie Nguyen on Season 2, which will feature the accusations that Mary Cosby runs a cult, and the jaw-dropping arrest and legal charges against Jen Shah and her assistant Stuart "Stu Chains" Smith.

Not everything is as it seems in the Utah capital city, but fans are more than excited to see the new season kick off. Keep reading to find out when the reality stars got to work on filming, and to learn what their epic taglines are for Season 2.