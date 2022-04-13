Logo
A scene in Season 3 of 'Derry Girls'
Source: Netflix

When Will Season 3 of 'Derry Girls' Be on Netflix? Details Inside

By

Apr. 13 2022, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Lisa McGee's masterpiece offering a rare glimpse into the day-to-day life of a group of savagely sassy teenage girls first premiered on Channel 4 in January 2018, immediately garnering a loyal following.

Season 1 and 2 of Derry Girls chronicle the coming-of-age of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Orla (Louisa Harland), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and the "wee English fella," James (Dylan Llewellyn). When will Season 3 arrive on Netflix?

Season 3 of 'Derry Girls' kicked off with a brand new episode on April 12, 2022.

Set in Derry in the 1990s, Derry Girls offers a colorful take on everyday life during the Troubles. Over the past two seasons, the show has explored the ethno-nationalist conflict with a great deal of lightheartedness and humor, showing how life unfolded despite the atrocity.

Season 3 premiered on Channel 4, a British network, on April 12, 2022. Loyal viewers waited almost three years for the new episodes to drop. When will Derry Girls arrive on Netflix? Here's how you can watch the new episodes.

Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in 'Derry Girls'
Source: Netflix
Comprised of six episodes, Season 3 of Derry Girls casts light on the latest complications the hilarious group has to face. Unfortunately, the official Netflix release date has not yet been announced. As a generic rule of thumb, TV shows airing on mainstream networks tend to arrive on Netflix after the last episode has already aired on the respective network.

Take, for instance, Season 6 of Peaky Blinders: the last-ever episode of the series aired on BBC One on April 3, 2022, and season 6 will become available on Netflix on June 10, 2022. Derry Girls will likely conclude on or around May 24, 2022, on Channel 4, so season 3 will likely drop on Netflix sometime after this date.

A scene in Season 3 of 'Derry Girls'
Source: Netflix

Season 3 of 'Derry Girls'

'Derry Girls' helped stars like Nicola Coughlan garner international fame.

A mightily talented actress, Nicola Coughlan attended the Oxford School of Drama and the Birmingham School of Acting. As she told the Guardian, she struggled to lock in acting gigs after graduation, moving to London three times in four years. Derry Girls propelled her to international stardom — and new roles in Bridgerton and Seize Them!, Curtis Vowell's comedy starring Aimee Lou Wood, Lolly Adefope, and James Acaster, soon followed.

    Distractify Logo

