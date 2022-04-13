Lisa McGee's masterpiece offering a rare glimpse into the day-to-day life of a group of savagely sassy teenage girls first premiered on Channel 4 in January 2018, immediately garnering a loyal following.

Season 1 and 2 of Derry Girls chronicle the coming-of-age of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Orla (Louisa Harland), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and the "wee English fella," James (Dylan Llewellyn). When will Season 3 arrive on Netflix?