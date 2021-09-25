'The Great British Bake Off' Is Back so Let's Firm up Our Soggy Bottoms

It has been roughly 1 million years since the last season of The Great British Bake Off, which airs on Netflix in the U.S. as The Great British Baking Show, was available to us. We could never forget the Season 11 winner Peter Sawkins, who was a scant 20 years old at the time. We'll also never forget the fact that Peter was adept at baking gluten-free treats because his brother was gluten-intolerant. He mentioned it often! The new season has returned to Netflix, and we can't wait to dig in.